‘Green Alert' bill for veterans, Collin's Law for invisible disabilities registry head to governor

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Two new bills that could have an impact on people with special needs and veterans with mental health issues are heading to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's desk.

Collin’s Law and the Corey Adams Searchlight Act passed the assembly with bipartisan support this week, according to state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, a co-author of the bills.

Collin's Law was inspired by a young autistic man from the Rice Lake area who had a bad interaction with a police officer during a traffic stop.

The bill will create a voluntary registry with the Department of Transportation for those with invisible disabilities such as autism so law enforcement officers will be aware and know how to better communicate with people who have such disabilities.

The second piece of legislation is the Corey Adams Searchlight Act, also known as the "Green Alert" bill. It comes after Milwaukee veteran Corey Adams, who had post-traumatic stress disorder, vanished and took his own life.

Similar to the Amber Alert and Silver Alert, the bill creates a Green Alert specifically for veterans with a service-related condition.

"When a veteran goes missing, an alert will go out statewide so that people will be on the lookout so we can identify these veterans, get them home safely and get them the treatment they need,” Testin said.

Both bills have already been passed by the state Senate and are ready to be signed into law.

Testin said the assembly also passed the "Tools of the Trade" bill, which will provide $200,000 in grants for technical college students so they can buy the equipment they need for their apprenticeship programs, such as gloves and a mask for those training to be welders