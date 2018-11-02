Governor Walker issues executive order for election cyber security assistance
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Governor Scott Walker issued Executive Order #312 today allowing the Wisconsin National Guard’s Cyber Security Team to assist the Wisconsin Elections Commission if assistance is requested.
Below is a copy of the executive order.
