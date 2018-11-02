Governor Walker issues executive order for election cyber security assistance

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Governor Scott Walker issued Executive Order #312 today allowing the Wisconsin National Guard’s Cyber Security Team to assist the Wisconsin Elections Commission if assistance is requested.

Below is a copy of the executive order.

Election_Cybersecurity

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.