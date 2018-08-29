Governor Walker declares statewide State of Emergency

Braxton C. shared these drone photos of Readstown.

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Governor Scott Walker declared a statewide State of Emergency in Wisconsin due to an ongoing statewide weather pattern, which has led to severe storms, heavy downpours, flooding, and tornadoes.

"After the latest round of continuing storms and their tremendous impact in Wisconsin, we have declared a statewide State of Emergency," Governor Walker said. "We are ready to provide any tools and resources necessary to impacted communities. I thank all of those who continue to work diligently to help those in need."

Additional personnel and resources are available to counties in need. Residents are encouraged to contact their insurance companies and local counties about any damages resulting from the recent weather, Governor Walker said.

