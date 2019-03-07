Gov. Evers announces 2019-2021 Capitol Budget recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Governor Evers released his 2019-2021 Capitol Budget today, recommending investments in state-owned vertical infrastructure.

State agencies submitted approximately $3.4 billion in requests for deferred maintenance and to make up for low levels of funding in recent budgets.

Governor Evers is recommending a $2.5 billion Capitol Budget.

Highlights of Governor Evers' Capital Budget Recommendations include:

Investing in correctional and health services facilities, including those that support Juvenile Justice Reform

Significant statewide investment in UW-System facilities that support higher education

Protecting our natural resources in state parks and forests including upgrades to Fire Response Ranger Stations

Honoring and caring for Veterans by funding upgrades to the Veterans Homes and improvements to Veteran Cemeteries

Reinvigorating the energy conservation investment in state facilities by providing substantial funding with an emphasis on installation of renewable energy projects such as solar, wind, and geothermal, to provide alternative energy power sources throughout UW-System campuses and state agency facilities

Fully funding the agency requests for small to mid-sized capital maintenance and repair projects in the All Agency Program

Grants to support Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, Medical College Cancer Research Facility, Greater Green Bay Visitor Education Center, and the Incourage Tribune Economic and Community Hub

The State Building Commission will meet March 20, 2019, to vote on the Governor's Capital Budget Recommendations. Then, the Building Commission’s Capital Budget Recommendations are statutorily required to be submitted to the Joint Committee on Finance by the first Tuesday in April.

The Building Commission is chaired by Gov. Evers and made up of the following members:

• Senator Janis Ringhand;

• Senator Jerry Petrowski;

• Senator Patrick Testin;

• Representative Jill Billings;

• Representative Rob Swearingen;

• Representative Mark Born; and

• Citizen member Summer Strand.

Below is the 2019-2021 Capital Budget Agency Requests and Governor's Recommendations.

2019-21 Capital Budget Agency Requests and Governor's Recommendations Final

