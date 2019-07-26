GOP medical tech exec Kendall Qualls to run for Congress
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican medical technology executive Kendall Qualls is set to challenge first-term Democrat Dean Phillips in Minnesota's swing 3rd District.
Qualls plans to make the announcement in a video on his website and social media at 10 a.m. Monday.
Qualls is executive vice president with PotentiaMetrics, an Austin, Texas-based data analytics company. He has spent more than 20 years in the medical technology industry.
Phillips capitalized in 2018 on suburban opposition to President Donald Trump to defeat veteran incumbent GOP Rep. Erik Paulsen with 56 percent of the vote.
Qualls has yet to publicly stake out any policy positions, but he's the first Republican to register for the race.
