French Island hosts a Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse is home to a unique energy plant that's bringing Wisconsin leaders to our area.

A Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum was held at Xcel Energy's French Island Generation Plant on Thursday.

Elected officials, local leaders, and industry professionals got a behind the scenes look at one of the most efficient energy production facilities in the state of Wisconsin.

The French Island location is a plant and resource recovery facility, burning wood waste, railroad ties, and La Crosse County's municipal solid waste.

The Forum Executive Director, Scott Coenen, says he hopes state leaders can learn something from a facility like this one.

"A lot is changing in energy, and we need our policymakers, both at the local level and state level, to be engaged in problems and solutions. We've seen Xcel really embrace that change, and lead with utilities, and that's going to be important at a certain point," said Coenen.

The French Island Generation Plant provides roughly 20% of the power for La Crosse County, and has the capacity to process more than 100,000 tons of municipal solid waste every year.

