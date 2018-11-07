Former UW chancellor wins Florida congressional seat, flipping it from red to blue
MIAMI - A former University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor has won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida's 27th District, according to CBS News.
Donna Shalala's win in Florida flips the district she will now represent from a Republican seat to a Democratic seat.
Shalala ran as a Democrat to replace retiring Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in a district that includes most of Miami Beach, downtown Miami and coastal Miami-Dade County. Shalala was chancellor at UW-Madison for five years, leaving the position in 1993.
She served as president of the University of Miami from 2001 through 2015. She served as the Health and Human Services secretary under President Bill Clinton.
