Floodplain Relief Program expands funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Those effected by flooding in our area are getting better help after a final vote on the Floodplain Relief Program expansion.

The Relief Program helps property owners who live in the floodplain protect their homes from flooding damage. The resolution to expand funding for that program unanimously passed 11-0 by the La Crosse Common Council on Thursday.

The city has agreed to pay 90%, up to $20,000, of projects to fill in the basements of houses that were damaged this flood season.

Relief grants can now be applied toward engineering, design, relocation, and other construction requirements.

Mayor Tim Kabat explains, "There's two different types of projects. To actually file the paperwork with FEMA to remove their property out of the floodplain, then the second part is for properties that would like to either fill in their basement, or if they've got some other building challenges that the city's identified, for them to make those repairs."

The city has offered Floodplain Relief Grants in La Crosse since 2016.

