Walker, Evers tightest race in 50 years
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's race for governor is shaping up to be the tightest in more than 50 years.
Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers are neck and neck with 90 percent of precincts reporting. The lead has been flipping back and forth through the night as more votes are counted. The lead has been as small as a couple hundred votes.
The last time a governor's race was decided by less than 1 percentage point was in 1960, when the winner had just under 12,000 more than his opponent.
There is no automatic recount in Wisconsin. But if the loser is within 1 percentage point, he can request a recount.
