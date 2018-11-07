Democrats show they still have role in Iowa politics
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Democrats Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer upended Republican incumbents to become Iowa's first female representatives in the U.S. House.
Axne on Tuesday defeated GOP Rep. David Young in southwest Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, while Finkenauer topped Rod Blum in northeast Iowa's 1st District.
In her campaign, Axne focused on health care and Young's support for President Donald Trump.
Axne noted that Young voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which stopped insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions among other requirements.
Finkenauer says her campaign was not about what she and her supporters were fighting against. It was what they're fighting for.
She says voters "rejected fear and division," and that her campaign had "always been about hope."
