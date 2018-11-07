Democrats defeat Walker, send Baldwin back to Senate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - For the first time in nearly a decade, Wisconsin will have a new governor.
Democrat Tony Evers narrowly beat Republican Gov. Scott Walker, but Walker declined to immediately concede.
Evers' victory completed a Democratic sweep of the top two statewide prizes, after Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin cruised to an easy victory.
Elsewhere, Democrats came up short in their hopes of taking the state Senate. And a bitter attorney general race between incumbent Republican Brad Schimel and Democrat Josh Kaul was too close to call.
