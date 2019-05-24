Dane County Judge Karofsky enters Supreme Court race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky has officially entered the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court next year.
Karofsky on Thursday announced her candidacy, after she said in April that she had planned to get into the race. Karofsky is running for the seat currently held by conservative Justice Dan Kelly.
He has indicated that he plans to run but hasn't made an official announcement. Kelly is part of what will soon be a 5-2 conservative majority once Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn joins the court in August.
Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone is also running.
Karofsky says the country is on the wrong track with the judiciary being "increasingly politicized and the rule of law being ignored for partisan political reasons."
Karofsky won election to the Dane County court in 2017. She was endorsed by former Democratic Govs. Jim Doyle and Tony Earl in that race.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Prairie du Chien Emergency Sirens Silent as Storm Approached
- High river may keep boats off water for Memorial Day Weekend
- UWL's Schreier jumps for gold at outdoor championships
- 97th Annual Memorial Day observance held at La Crosse Central
- Child who survived mall plunge undergoing further procedures
- Jake Patterson receives maximum sentence for murder, kidnapping
- POLICE: Victim refused treatment in shots fired incident on city's south side
- Horse and Pony Pull is show of strength for Village of Ontario
- Runners take in scenic Barre Mills area while helping it thrive
- Adults between 30 and 60 should ask doctor about measles booster