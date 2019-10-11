Council approves purchase of downtown property for 600K

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse is moving forward with the purchase of a prime piece of real estate in downtown.

On Thursday night, by a vote of 8 to 5, the City Council approved the purchase of the property at 621 3rd Street North, which can be seen as you enter downtown La Crosse from the north side.

The property was sold to the city of La Crosse for $600,000.

Not all council members favored the purchase since the building is nearly 100 years old, and shows a lot of wear and tear. They were also concerned about potential unknown environmental concerns with the property.

But La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says purchasing a property like this one is a rare opportunity.

"That area has been identified in downtown plans for decades... and because it's on such a prominent corridor and so highly visible, the thought being, is that this is our opportunity to do that if we want to move forward and implement any of those plans," said Kabat.

The city is looking to make the property a welcome center, multi-use facility or farmer's market.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.