Coulee Region Farm2School plans to expand Chili Program statewide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Farm2School Chili Program could be expanding all over the state.

The Farm2School Program offers students in our area access to fresh, locally grown foods while educating kids about where their food comes from, and how it impacts their bodies, the environment and community.

If approved by the full La Crosse County Board, additional funding from the US Department of Agriculture would allow the program to expand services to the entire state of Wisconsin.

"It would make it easier for School Districts as well as community partners, and health care partners to source local ingredients, come up with a chili recipe that's family friendly, friendly for kids, and then feature that on the lunch tray," said Maggie Smith with the La Crosse County Health Department.

The Farm2School Chili program started with local school districts serving a locally sourced chili to kids in 2017, a year later the program had more than 75-thousand participants.

