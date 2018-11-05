Congressional candidate makes local stop during the last leg of campaign

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WKBT) - Dan Feehan, a Democrat running to represent Minnesota in the U.S.Congress, was at Sports Hub in La Crescent Sunday afternoon to launch a canvassing effort and watch some of the Vikings game.

He says he doesn't usually get recreation time on the campaign trail, but the effort is worth it.

"You get inspired every single day. We've been three different places already today, and that’s three groups of people who are out on a Sunday doing something more. I really think 2018's about people asking and answering the question: "What more can I do?" They feel a need and urgency to engage in politics because they are sick of the cynical politics that just blames people," said Feehan.

Feehan was joined by fellow Democrats Thomas Trehus, a Minnesota State House candidate, and Wisconsin Representative Ron Kind, who is running for re-election.

