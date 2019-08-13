Community events in La Crosse could soon require licensing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Special community events in La Crosse typically do not need to be licensed, but a new city policy could change that.

The La Crosse Board of Public Works proposed a new legislation on Monday. The proposal would require procedures for licensing community events held within the city of La Crosse.

City officials say this will help coordinate more community events, ensure the health and safety of residents, and protect public lands and facilities.

Deputy City Clerk of La Crosse, Nikki Elsen explains, "If there's alcohol sales we license with a temporary alcohol license. If an event is having a run, walk, or parade, they get a parade permit, but the event itself is not permitted, and that's what we're looking to do."

The proposed legislation is expected to be presented to the La Crosse Judiciary & Administration Committee, and Common Council in September.

