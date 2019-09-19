Community Conversations: Democracy in Danger?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - In a recent report from Harvard University, gerrymandering and redistricting were marked as the biggest threat to American democracy.

Topics like this were discussed at Wednesday's Community Conversation at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Community Conversations are monthly meetings for the public, sparking conversations about social and economic issues affecting our community.

With a presidential election just over a year away, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Political Science Assistant Professor Anthony Chergosky, discussed obstacles in the way of fair voting, especially when it comes to redrawing districts.

"The status quo is that elected officials are redrawing their own districts in a way to advantage their own political party. There's no perfect reform that will remove all human bias, and all potential unfairness from the process of redrawing districts, but we need to evaluate reforms, in terms of how they might improve on the status quo," said Chergosky.

Community Conversations is a free event, and takes place on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at the English Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

