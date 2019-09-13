Common Council approves overlay zoning district for Northside revitalization project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse is encouraging businesses to develop on the Northside and on Thursday the common council discussed zoning overlay districts for the Northside Bridgeview Neighborhood Center, a project that looks to revitalize Northside La Crosse.

The zoning plans were approved by the Judiciary and Administration Committee earlier in September, and the common council finalized the overlay district with its approval.

Council members say now that this resolution has passed, it will be easier for organizations and businesses to redevelop on the site.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said, "This is really that last piece to establish a zoning which will allow people to move forward if they want to do some mixed-uses, if they want to relax some of the parking requirements, and some of those other technical rules. They'll have more flexibility to develop."

Typically, when working on a group of properties, each zone needs to be individually changed for redevelopment, but this overlay district allows for one single zoning district.

