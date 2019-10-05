Committee ready to facilitate La Crosse Co. 2020 Census

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse committee has been finalized to facilitate the 2020 census, making sure everyone in the county gets counted.

The Committee includes:

Hetti Brown, CouleeCap

Leah Hoover, Western Technical College

Julie McDermid, La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness

Tiffany Olson, WKBT

Phil Ostrem, Council Member District 9

Scott Rada, La Crosse Tribune

Michael Slevin, UWL

Mark Solyst, English Lutheran Church

Pam Strittmater, Apartment Owners Association

Tony Yang, HMMOB Cultural and Community Agency

Once every decade, the federal government conducts a census of the entire population in the US, and records basic information about them. Simple questions like your name, sex, race, and location provide a snap-shot of our community.

The results affect our County's voice in government, how much funding the community receives and how we plan for the future.

Senior Planner for the City of La Crosse, Tim Acklin said, "It's important that everybody gets counted during the census. It helps with federal funding and the amount of money that comes to our city for construction projects, school projects, and endless amounts of projects. The more people that we can have counted in our city -- the more accurate of a count -- the more chance we have of getting more money coming our way."

Strict federal law protects your census responses. And for the first time the US Census Bureau will be accepting responses online and by phone.

