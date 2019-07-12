City of La Crosse opposes measure to relinquish control of wastewater facilities
Resolution denied to join a new sewerage district
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse is opposing a resolution that would hand over control of its wastewater facilities.
The City provides wastewater treatment to many cities and towns in our region, but in 2018, the City of Onalaska adopted a resolution to create a metropolitan sewerage district.
The proposal means La Crosse would no longer control the wastewater facilities for the City of La Crosse, Onalaska, La Crescent, plus the Town of Shelby, and Campbell.
Many La Crosse officials reject the proposal, including Mayor Tim Kabat, stating, "We already provide a regional service, what we see the activity by Onalaska and La Crescent as is really to try to usurp La Crosse's management and control over the operation of the plant. It's not something that's in our best interest."
City officials voted against the resolution to join the Wastewater Sewerage District, saying that they already provide great facilities to all residents.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Body of missing boater recovered after day-long search
- Youth Outdoor Fest gives kids free day of fun outdoors
- Folk Life event offers look at how things used to get made
- Winona celebrates at County Fair with one day left to go
- Scrap Metal Recycling event helps keep items out of landfill
- Kids Tri keeps area kids active this summer
- UPDATE: State Patrol Helicopter assisting in search for missing Winona boater
- Lights for Liberty links La Crosse with worldwide vigil protesting detention camps
- PDC's Lily Krahn receives offer from UWM
- Red Wing firefighters announce no confidence vote for chief