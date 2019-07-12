City of La Crosse opposes measure to relinquish control of wastewater facilities

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse is opposing a resolution that would hand over control of its wastewater facilities.

The City provides wastewater treatment to many cities and towns in our region, but in 2018, the City of Onalaska adopted a resolution to create a metropolitan sewerage district.

The proposal means La Crosse would no longer control the wastewater facilities for the City of La Crosse, Onalaska, La Crescent, plus the Town of Shelby, and Campbell.

Many La Crosse officials reject the proposal, including Mayor Tim Kabat, stating, "We already provide a regional service, what we see the activity by Onalaska and La Crescent as is really to try to usurp La Crosse's management and control over the operation of the plant. It's not something that's in our best interest."

City officials voted against the resolution to join the Wastewater Sewerage District, saying that they already provide great facilities to all residents.

