CAPER Report shows HUD federal funding in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - La Crosse continues to fight homelessness in our area, and a newly released report shows the City is on the right track.

The Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report or CAPER is a performance report that summarizes the accomplishments of Community Block Grant federal funding.

The city of La Crosse spent $2.9 million in federal resources in 2018, with most of that money used on HUD programs.

La Crosse HUD projects include 50 units of affordable housing for the Garden Terrace Project, owner-occupied affordable housing, and permanent housing for the homeless population in our area. The city also used funding to assist start-up small businesses in our area.

The public is invited to a special meeting of the Community Development Committee on Tuesday, June 25 at 4 pm in the third Floor Conference Room at City Hall. A public hearing will be held to also receive comments on the report and present to the public the CAPER Report information.

