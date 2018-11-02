Candidates blanket Wisconsin in final push to Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are blanketing Wisconsin as part of a final push to Tuesday's election.
Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir was campaigning with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Gov. Scott Walker on a bus tour from Waukesha to Green Bay. Vukmir also had a stop planned with presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway in Appleton.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers is on his own bus tour through western and northern Wisconsin. Baldwin was campaigning in Marshfield, Mauston and Madison where she planned to cast her ballot.
Evers launched a new campaign ad Thursday emphasizing criticism of Walker from four of his former Cabinet secretaries.
A Marquette University Law School poll on Wednesday showed the governor's race to be a dead heat and Baldwin leading Vukmir by double digits.
