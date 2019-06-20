Board finds regents broke law by halting union negotiations
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A state board has ruled the Iowa Board of Regents didn't negotiate in good faith with unions from two public universities because it delayed negotiations until passage of a law limiting public employee bargaining rights.
The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports the Public Employment Relations Board ruled last week that the regents deliberately delayed holding meetings starting in mid-December 2016 with the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students at the University of Iowa and United Faculty at the University of Northern Iowa while it waited for lawmakers to approve limits on public-sector union bargaining rights.
The board ordered the regents to not repeat such delaying tactics. The regents also must post flyers at the universities in the fall notifying employees they violated the law.
The changes approved by legislators reduced the number of mandatory subjects for negotiation to only base wages.
___
Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Missing mother, daughter found safe
- US Army Reserve soldiers train for Afghanistan mission at Fort McCoy
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Bill passed by Wisconsin Assembly aims to provide funding for homeless
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Invasive species in the Mississippi River: What to do when you see Asian Carp
- Prairie du Chien woman crashes into mobile home, charged with 3rd DUI
- Sheriff: Semi truck driver who died after driving off road to prevent crash 'is a hero'
- Locals and visitors reminded of river safety as search for missing child continues