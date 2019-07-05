Biden says Trump's July 4 spectacle 'misses the point'
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden says President Donald Trump's Fourth of July spectacle in Washington "misses the point."
Biden was speaking to a few hundred supporters in working-class Marshalltown, Iowa.
The Democratic presidential candidate says, "I wonder what Donald Trump will say this evening, when he speaks to the nation at an event designed more to stroke his ego than celebrate American ideals."
Earlier, the 76-year-old Biden, in well-worn running shoes, zigzagged across a parade route in Independence, Iowa, often jogging from curb to curb, sometimes trotting backward.
Clearly in his element as a hand-to-hand politician, Biden posed for innumerable photos with supporters, such as Elizabeth Washburn, who traveled with her husband and son more than an hour from Iowa City to see Biden.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Chefs at Riverfest offer up some of the region's best burgers during Burger Bash
- Local business owners inspired by family loss to help people struggling with depression
- Wisconsin honors Department of Military Affairs employee who died while on the job
- Local Pickle Ball club is growing
- Increase in state budget looks to help nursing homes stay open
Latest News
- Local business owners inspired by family loss to help people struggling with depression
- Plein Air Paint Out lets local artists create on final day of Riverfest
- Chefs at Riverfest offer up some of the region's best burgers during Burger Bash
- Winona man, Sparta woman involved in crash near Fleet Farm
- Wisconsin honors Department of Military Affairs employee who died while on the job
- Local Forecast: Cooler & Drier Air Sticks Around For A Couple Days
- Riverfest BINGO hosted by Women of the Moose
- PDC, Onalaska win on day one at the Onalaska Tournament
- Increase in state budget looks to help nursing homes stay open
- Wood working stand provides new option at Riverfest for kids, adults