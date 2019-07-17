Biden plan seeks to boost rural America through investments

Getty Images Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally at Teamsters Local 249 Union Hall April 29, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

MANNING, Iowa (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has released a broad plan to revitalize rural America through investments in agriculture, rural economies and infrastructure.

Biden said Tuesday in Manning, Iowa, a town of about 1,500 residents, that "we have to ensure we bring along everyone." He says it "doesn't matter if you live in a skyscraper in Manhattan, or here in Manning - your child is entitled" to all the benefits of being an American.

The plan builds on policies the former vice president has already released on health care and climate change. It sets the ambitious goal of making America's agriculture industry the first in the world to achieve net-zero emissions.

It also includes a raft of policies aimed at bolstering rural health care access.

