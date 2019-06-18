Assembly passes bill to expand minority teacher loans
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that expands a loan forgiveness program designed to attract more minority teachers to the classroom.
The bipartisan bill approved Tuesday on a voice vote would make the program eligible to teachers in high demand fields in any school district where at least 40% of the population is non-white. Currently, the program is only available in Milwaukee.
Expanding it would make it available in about 25 school districts and tribal schools.
Applicants must also receive a rating of proficient or distinguished under the educator effectiveness system to be eligible.
Under the program, the recipient can receive forgiveness of 25% of the interest and principal on loans.
The benefit is available to African American, Latino, American Indian and some Southeast Asian populations to study teaching at a Wisconsin college.
The bill now heads to the state Senate.
