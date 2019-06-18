Politics

Assembly passes bill to expand minority teacher loans

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 03:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 03:02 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that expands a loan forgiveness program designed to attract more minority teachers to the classroom.

The bipartisan bill approved Tuesday on a voice vote would make the program eligible to teachers in high demand fields in any school district where at least 40% of the population is non-white. Currently, the program is only available in Milwaukee.

Expanding it would make it available in about 25 school districts and tribal schools.

Applicants must also receive a rating of proficient or distinguished under the educator effectiveness system to be eligible.

Under the program, the recipient can receive forgiveness of 25% of the interest and principal on loans.

The benefit is available to African American, Latino, American Indian and some Southeast Asian populations to study teaching at a Wisconsin college.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars