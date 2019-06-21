Assembly passes bill ending Miller Park tax

MILWUAKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: A general view of the exterior of Miller Park before Game 7 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, October, 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Assembly has passed a bill that would end the five-county sales tax that funded construction and operation of Miller Park.

The 0.1% sales tax in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties has been in effect since 1996.

The Assembly bill specifies that the tax must end no later than Aug. 31, 2020. Any excess collections would go back to the counties, which would be allowed to use that money for property tax relief, public safety, parks or economic development.

The board that controls the tax collection district decided earlier this year to end the tax by March 2020.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote Thursday. The bill now goes to the state Senate.

