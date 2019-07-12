An increase in scholarships for Minnesota students who study high-demand jobs
Workforce Development Scholarship Program funds
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - An increase in funding for a Workforce Development program is creating more scholarships for students in Minnesota.
The Chancellor of Minnesota State Universities and Colleges, Devinder Malhotra, stopped at the Southeast Winona Campus to commemorate an added $7 million to the Workforce Development Scholarship Program.
The program provides assistance to students who pursue programs that prepare them for careers that are in high demand in the state.
Chancellor Malhotra says, "These scholarships are aimed at high demand areas. All the programs relating to healthcare, to agriculture, information technology, and manufacturing. In this biennium in the upcoming year, they have added two more areas, one of early childhood, and then transportation."
The scholarship program has added 18 more scholarships which will be available to students in the Fall of 2019.
