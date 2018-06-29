AG: Immigration has little impact on Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Brad Schimel says immigration is a federal issue and has a minimal impact on Wisconsin.
Schimel made the remarks during a luncheon in Madison on Thursday. A moderator asked him whether he has any interest in joining states that have sued to block President Donald Trump's policy of separating families that cross the border illegally.
Schimel replied that his office wasn't asked to participate in the lawsuit and he's not sure whether the states asked any Republican attorney generals to participate.
He added that he has no interest in joining the lawsuit anyway. He says immigration is a federal issue, the impact on Wisconsin is minimal and he's not an activist.
