$30 million poured into effort to energize young voters
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democrats know who their voters are. They just have to figure out how to get them to the polls in November.
That's where NextGen America comes in.
The group founded by liberal billionaire Tom Steyer is in the midst of a $30 million-plus campaign in 11 battleground states to contact young voters, get them registered and have them pledge to follow through in November.
At a recent event on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison, NextGen used therapy dogs to attract students and register them to vote.
The goal is to empower young voters in states with competitive races for Congress and other seats.
Wisconsin freshman Kellen Sharp says he's excited to vote. He and others at the Madison event think young people are more energized than ever.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Streets closed downtown for Open Streets La Crosse
- Prison officer sentenced for sexually assaulting inmates
- Some homeowners may have flooding damage covered by insurance
- La Farge Woman loses everything from flooding
- Hunger Task Force of La Crosse helping to feed those impacted by flooding
- La Crosse County raising awareness for drug overdoses, wants to eliminate stigma of addiction
- Move-in day at Western brings new students to their new homes
- 2nd French Island Is Going to the Dogs event goes to the dogs too
- In The Knowledge Open rights answers lose points for your team
- Local artist celebrates his 90th birthday giving back to the area he helped shape