UPDATE: Wisconsin police identify man who was fatally shot by an officer in Caledonia

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 09:26 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:59 AM CDT

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) - Update: Police have released the name of the suspect, who is 38-year-old Jared Nelson of Racine.

Prevoius story: Police say an officer in Caledonia, Wisconsin, fatally shot a male suspect who attacked the officer.

The shooting happened Sunday evening as the officer responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Authorities say the suspect "immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon" and the officer fired his gun. The suspect was identified as a male, but his age was not immediately released. He died at the scene.

Caledonia police said in a statement that the officer suffered a serious, but survivable, head wound and was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Few details were available after the shooting. But one neighbor reported hearing multiple shots.

Kathy Ringwelski told WITI-TV she heard a squad car speed past her home, then heard five shots moments later.

