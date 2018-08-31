Police say teacher disarmed 12-year-old student _ no shots

News

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 03:26 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 03:26 PM CDT

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) - Police say a teacher disarmed a 12-year-old student at a junior high school in eastern Iowa.

The Eldridge Police Department said in a news release that no shots were fired and no one was injured in Friday morning's incident at North Scott Junior High School. Police say the woman disarmed the student before officers arrived.

The boy's been charged with attempted murder and a weapons crime. His name hasn't been released.

The department declined to answer more question about the incident, including why a charge of attempted murder has been leveled. The school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated.
 

