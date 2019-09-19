Police say loaded gun found in student's backpack at school

​​​​​​​ IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a loaded gun was found in a student's backpack at an Iowa City school.

Police say officers responding Wednesday morning to reports about a gun at Tate High School found the student outside. They seized his backpack and, after obtaining a search warrant, searched it and found the weapon.

Police say no threats were made to staffers or students. Charges against the boy are pending.

