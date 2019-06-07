News

Police: Sauk City mother, adult son died of natural causes

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 07:30 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 07:30 AM CDT

SAUK CITY, Wis. (AP) - Police say a mother and her adult son found dead in their Sauk City home died of natural causes.

The State Journal reports authorities say 63-year-old David Fass died first and 88-year-old Margaret Fass died just days later because her son her sole caregiver. Their bodies were found Sunday after neighbors called police to check on their welfare.

Police say a time of death has not been determined.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

 

