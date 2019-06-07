Police: Sauk City mother, adult son died of natural causes
SAUK CITY, Wis. (AP) - Police say a mother and her adult son found dead in their Sauk City home died of natural causes.
The State Journal reports authorities say 63-year-old David Fass died first and 88-year-old Margaret Fass died just days later because her son her sole caregiver. Their bodies were found Sunday after neighbors called police to check on their welfare.
Police say a time of death has not been determined.
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Man accused in assault arrested, children with him OK
- Airplane makes emergency landing on Mississippi River
- Governor orders gay pride flag to fly over Wisconsin Capitol
- Onalaska business receives The Soak it Up! Project Award
- De Soto man charged with burglary, obstruction
- $15 million awarded to family of bicyclist killed by driver
- Byrd's 3-RBI day propels Loggers to win over Larks
- Organizers cap Bike Week off with a scavenger hunt
- La Crosse's 'Downtown Walk Around' comes to an end
- County Health Rankings Report shows gaps in healthcare in surrounding counties