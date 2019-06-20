News

Police: Man found on La Crosse's southside died of hypothermia

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The death of a man whose body was found on La Crosse's southside in February is considered to be accidental. According to the La Crosse Police Department, Juan Gonzalez Mejia had been drinking and died of hypothermia.

Mejia, also known as Braylin Lopez, was first reported missing in late January. The 24-year-old was last seen walking in the 1800 block of Jackson Street on Jan. 24 at approximately 8:40 p.m.

On Feb. 7, his body was discovered covered in snow in the backyard of a residence on the 1600 block of Johnson Street. 

At the time, authorities said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

