Police looking for missing woman near Chippewa River

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 04:06 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:06 PM CDT

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen Thursday morning, August 15, near the Chippewa River.

Donna M. Karlen, 57, was last seen at 5:30 a.m. today. Her vehicle was found at the parking area near the hiking trail just off Highway 178 north of the Chippewa River.

Karlen has made statements regarding self-harm in the recent past. Police say her behavior today is out of the ordinary.

Contact the Chippewa County dispatch center with any information about Donna Karlen at 715-726-7701.

 

