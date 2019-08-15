Police looking for missing woman near Chippewa River
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen Thursday morning, August 15, near the Chippewa River.
Donna M. Karlen, 57, was last seen at 5:30 a.m. today. Her vehicle was found at the parking area near the hiking trail just off Highway 178 north of the Chippewa River.
Karlen has made statements regarding self-harm in the recent past. Police say her behavior today is out of the ordinary.
Contact the Chippewa County dispatch center with any information about Donna Karlen at 715-726-7701.
