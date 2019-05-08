UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in rural Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Monroe County authorities received a report of a deceased person on Iband Avenue near Sparta Monday.

Police identified the man as Henrey J. Riley, 37, of rural Sparta. An autopsy was completed on May 7 and toxicology results are pending.

The Monroe County Communications Center received a call at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 6 from a family member of the deceased.

Sheriff deputies confirmed that a man, 37, was deceased and that the cause of death was not apparent.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

