UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in rural Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - Monroe County authorities received a report of a deceased person on Iband Avenue near Sparta Monday.
Police identified the man as Henrey J. Riley, 37, of rural Sparta. An autopsy was completed on May 7 and toxicology results are pending.
The Monroe County Communications Center received a call at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 6 from a family member of the deceased.
Sheriff deputies confirmed that a man, 37, was deceased and that the cause of death was not apparent.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.
