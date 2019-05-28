Police investigating bomb threat at Onalaska business

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Onalaska Police are investigating a bomb threat made to an Onalaska business.

IC System at 301 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, received a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.

The building has been evacuated and the incident is still under investigation, police said.

This is an active situation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

