Police identify Onalaska man killed in stabbing near Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WKBT) - Police have identified the Onalaska man who was killed in a stabbing early Sunday in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.

Police say Ryan Sorensen, 33, of Onalaska was killed during an altercation around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the stabbing was the result of a "physical altercation" between two groups that took place southwest of Miller Park.

Police say the West Allis Fire Department assisted with lifesaving measures before the Sorensen died from his injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before they arrived. Nobody has been arrested so far. However, there doesn't appear to be any danger to the public, according to police, who believe the homicide was an isolated incident.

Detectives are investigating the incident, according to the statement. Anyone with information about the incident can help the investigation by calling WAPD at 414-302-8000.

