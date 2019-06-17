POLICE: Teen dies in Town of Holland crash

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Police have identified the individuals involved in a fatal crash Friday in the Town of Holland.

Three adults were injured in the six vehicle crash on Highway 53, and a 17-year-old died as a result of the incident.

Injured were Karl Frederick Dean, 53, Amber Kae Semb, 35, and Nathan Otto Semb, 38. Authorities did not release the name of the teenager.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department said several northbound vehicles were hit while attempting to avoid a southbound pick-up truck pulling a trailer that crossed into oncoming traffic. One vehicle collided head on with the pick-up truck. Four people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in the northbound car died as a result of injuries from the crash.

All lanes on U.S. Highway 53 between Old Highway 93 and Amsterdam Prairie Road were closed because of the incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.