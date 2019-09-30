News

Police ID man struck while sitting in Des Moines street

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 07:31 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:31 AM CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who witnesses say was sitting in a Des Moines street when fatally struck by a vehicle.

Police identified the man Sunday as 62-year-old Gregory Snowden, who lived in Des Moines.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Southwest 9th Street. Police say a man later identified as Snowden was hit by a southbound vehicle as it crossed the Raccoon River. Snowden was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not appear to be distracted or impaired at the time of the incident. The driver's been identified as 29-year-old Tiffany Elliott, of Ankeny.

