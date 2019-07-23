News

Police ID 2 men found dead in Davenport pool

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Davenport authorities have identified two men found dead in a backyard pool.

Officers were sent to the gated home in the Village of East Davenport neighborhood a little before 9 p.m. Monday. Police say the officers found the bodies of 60-year-old Mark Anderson, of Eldridge, and 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson, of Bellevue. Police say the two have no family relation.

A preliminary investigation indicates both men died from accidental drowning.

 

