Police ID 2 men found dead in Davenport pool
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Davenport authorities have identified two men found dead in a backyard pool.
Officers were sent to the gated home in the Village of East Davenport neighborhood a little before 9 p.m. Monday. Police say the officers found the bodies of 60-year-old Mark Anderson, of Eldridge, and 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson, of Bellevue. Police say the two have no family relation.
A preliminary investigation indicates both men died from accidental drowning.
