News

Police: Explosion destroyed Des Moines house, damaged others

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 07:29 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 07:29 AM CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say an explosion destroyed a house in Des Moines and damaged others.

The blast occurred around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a few blocks northeast of Birdland Park. Police say no injuries have been reported.

Natural gas is suspected of being the source of the explosion. An investigation is underway.
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars