Police: Explosion destroyed Des Moines house, damaged others

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say an explosion destroyed a house in Des Moines and damaged others.

The blast occurred around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a few blocks northeast of Birdland Park. Police say no injuries have been reported.

Natural gas is suspected of being the source of the explosion. An investigation is underway.



