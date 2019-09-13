Police: Explosion destroyed Des Moines house, damaged others
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say an explosion destroyed a house in Des Moines and damaged others.
The blast occurred around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a few blocks northeast of Birdland Park. Police say no injuries have been reported.
Natural gas is suspected of being the source of the explosion. An investigation is underway.
