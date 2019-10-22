Police: Arcadia business evacuated due to chemical spill
ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) - A chemical spill was reported Tuesday morning at a business in Arcadia.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department received a call shortly after 10:05 a.m. today reporting a chemical spill at the Pilgrim's Pride facility on north 3rd Street in Arcadia.
The Arcadia Police Department responded along with the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department. All employees were safely evacuated. 31 individuals were treated at the location with 10 of those taken to a local medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries. All individuals have been treated and released.
The Arcadia Police Department was assisted by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department, Arcadia Ambulance, Tri-County Ambulance, Tri-State Ambulance, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Trempealeau County Emergency Management.
The incident remains under investigation.
