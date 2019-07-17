Police: 3-year-old killed by falling TV
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Police in Oshkosh are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who killed after television set apparently fell on her.
A police news release says officers responded Tuesday evening to a report of a TV falling on the child. Officers were told the child wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse.
The girl was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The news release says police are continuing to investigate but offers no further details.
Police spokeswoman Kate Mann didn't immediately return a voicemail Wednesday afternoon.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- WKBT's Lisa Klein says goodbye
- UPDATE: Onalaska man's death ruled an accident
- Eau Claire police shut down 2 massage parlors, possible human trafficking
- Tactical team makes high-risk arrest in Tomah
- Trump appoints Scott Walker to board of think tank
- No American Queen La Crosse stops until August
- Report: Slick plastic sheeting led to flood barrier failure
- Evers headed to Japan as part of first trade mission
- Authorities crack down on Milwaukee drug ring; 15 charged
- Public criticism of judges front and center at criminal justice meeting