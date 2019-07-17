News

Police: 3-year-old killed by falling TV

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 03:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 03:30 PM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Police in Oshkosh are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who killed after television set apparently fell on her.

A police news release says officers responded Tuesday evening to a report of a TV falling on the child. Officers were told the child wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse.

The girl was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The news release says police are continuing to investigate but offers no further details.

Police spokeswoman Kate Mann didn't immediately return a voicemail Wednesday afternoon.

 

