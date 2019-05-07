Poage Park Neighborhood event rescheduled
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Due to the rainy forecast, the Poage Park Neighborhood Family Fun Night has been rescheduled.
The event was originally planned for Wednesday, May 8 and now will be held on Thursday, May 9, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Rain or shine the event will go on. Enjoy food and carnival games. Also, all are welcome to celebrate the contributions of HUD Community Development Block Grant Funds into community projects, like parks and neighborhood centers.
There also is space available on the 10th and Cass Historic Walking Tours that afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Participants will tour inside historic homes. The tour begins at 324 10th Street South. RSVP for the tour at rsvp@cityoflacrosse.org. The cost is $5 that will benefit PAL and the Historical Society.
