Plans to reconstruct County Highway SN underway
Once a rural road SN is now a minor urban artery
VILLAGE OF HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Highway Department is proposing to reconstruct County Highway S-N¤W2 23
from Hanson Road to Alpine Lane in the Town of Onalaska and the Village of Holmen.
Tuesday there was a public informational meeting to let people know what's planned for a road that was originally built for rural traffic.
"It is an urban minor arterial, being there's a lot of traffic out there and we need to bring it up to standards to handle that traffic safely. As well as handle the alternative modes of transportation safely," according to Ron Chamberlain, the La Crosse County Highway Commissioner.
If you were unable to attend and would like information regarding this project,
please contact Jeff Knudson at S-R-F Consulting Group at (608) 298-5407.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Franciscan Sisters grant makes Children's Garden Farmer Market possible
- Irishfest 2019 gets underway with bands, art, culture, and sheep shearing
- Betty Jo's in downtown Winona closes after decades in business
- First cruise ship stop means big business for La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic and the Onalaska YMCA team up to educate students on sports safety
Latest News
- First cruise ship stop means big business for La Crosse
- Winona State student drowns in Buffalo County
- La Crosse Fire Department respond to gas leak next door to Fire Station 1
- Bill Miller shares his story with students at Northside Elementary in La Crosse
- YMCA teams up with Mayo Clinic Health System to limit student athlete injuries
- 13 vehicles involved in series of crashes near Janesville
- Suspect in custody for OUI after crash with injuries in Vernon Co.
- La Crosse Co. Judge Ramona Gonzalez elected president of national council
- Miss Wisconsin 2019 discusses initiative in La Crosse
- La Crosse Central's Johnny Davis learns from three-time NBA champion Steph Curry