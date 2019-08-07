Plans to reconstruct County Highway SN underway

VILLAGE OF HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Highway Department is proposing to reconstruct County Highway S-N¤W2 23

from Hanson Road to Alpine Lane in the Town of Onalaska and the Village of Holmen.

Tuesday there was a public informational meeting to let people know what's planned for a road that was originally built for rural traffic.

"It is an urban minor arterial, being there's a lot of traffic out there and we need to bring it up to standards to handle that traffic safely. As well as handle the alternative modes of transportation safely," according to Ron Chamberlain, the La Crosse County Highway Commissioner.

If you were unable to attend and would like information regarding this project,

please contact Jeff Knudson at S-R-F Consulting Group at (608) 298-5407.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.