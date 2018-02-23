Plane slides of Wis. runway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A United flight diverted from the Twin Cities in Minnesota slid off an icy runway at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport.
Witnesses say none of the approximately 200 passengers on board appeared to be injured when United 878 slid into a field about 3 a.m. Friday.
The flight originated in Houston, Texas and was headed for Minneapolis-St. Paul, but was diverted to Madison because of bad weather conditions. The plane was on the ground for about 45 minutes in Madison and then headed to Green Bay.
One of the passengers, Carly Zierden, of Duluth, tells WBAY-TV they may be bused to the Twin Cities or rescheduled on a later flight.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Veterans bring first-hand experience to Kenosha students
- Husband faces drug charges after wife's death
- Gun expert explains uses, misconceptions about AR-15s
- Child credit, sales tax holiday OK'd by Wisconsin Assembly
- Wisconsin dairy says owner among Indiana plane crash victims
- Walker tax cut, Lincoln Hills closure plan in jeopardy
- Some Wisconsin residents still stranded by high waters
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bill that could revoke licenses of repeat drunk drivers
- Wisconsin sees increase in respiratory illnesses
- Winona Health hosts Way to Wellness Expo