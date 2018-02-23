Plane slides of Wis. runway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A United flight diverted from the Twin Cities in Minnesota slid off an icy runway at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport.

Witnesses say none of the approximately 200 passengers on board appeared to be injured when United 878 slid into a field about 3 a.m. Friday.

The flight originated in Houston, Texas and was headed for Minneapolis-St. Paul, but was diverted to Madison because of bad weather conditions. The plane was on the ground for about 45 minutes in Madison and then headed to Green Bay.

One of the passengers, Carly Zierden, of Duluth, tells WBAY-TV they may be bused to the Twin Cities or rescheduled on a later flight.