Pizza Ranch groundbreaking held in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Groundbreaking was held for a new Pizza Ranch in La Crosse Thursday morning.
When it opens, it will bring 45 new full and part-time positions to area.
The new restaurant is being built south of Valley View Mall along State Road 16.
When completed, the new location will be the 24-th location in Wisconsin.
The groundbreaking follows other chain restaurants coming to the area.
A Jersey Mike's Subs opened earlier this week in Onalaska and Noodles and Company is planned for Onalaska as well.
Pizza Ranch is expected to open in February.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Former principal can coach football team despite state investigation into alleged misconduct
- Western Technical College to offer three new programs for automation, animal science and robotics
- Pizza Ranch groundbreaking held in La Crosse
- La Crosse police arrest 3 in north side shots fired incident
- Blair parents use GPS technology to help monitor special needs children
- Wisconsin man accused of threatening workplace shooting
- Riverside Band Shell Project to honor La Crosse logging history
- All Abilities Trane Park Project receives another donation
- 2 tour buses crash near Minnesota State Fair, 8 injured
- Man crashes into Beaver Dam Middle School, starts fire