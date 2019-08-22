Pizza Ranch groundbreaking held in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Groundbreaking was held for a new Pizza Ranch in La Crosse Thursday morning.

When it opens, it will bring 45 new full and part-time positions to area.

The new restaurant is being built south of Valley View Mall along State Road 16.

When completed, the new location will be the 24-th location in Wisconsin.

The groundbreaking follows other chain restaurants coming to the area.

A Jersey Mike's Subs opened earlier this week in Onalaska and Noodles and Company is planned for Onalaska as well.

Pizza Ranch is expected to open in February.

